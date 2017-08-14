Local school supply lists now available on TeachersLists

Parents from local schools have a new tool in their back-to-school bag of tricks this year as all of their school’s supply lists are now posted on TeacherLists.com.

Parents can find their child’s exact supply list and then click right over to pre-filled shopping carts on retailer sites to purchase their list and have it shipped right to their home.

The site already includes lists for: A D Oliver Middle School, Brockport; A M Cosgrove Middle School, Spencerport; Arcadia Middle School, Rochester; Barclay Elementary, Brockport; Churchville Elementary, Churchville; Churchville-Chili Middle School, Churchville; Churchville-Chili Senior High School, Churchville; Cornerstone Christian Academy, Brockport; Craig Hill Elementary School, Rochester; Fairbanks Road Elementary School, Churchville; Fred W Hill School, Brockport; Gates-Chili Middle School, Rochester; Ginther Elementary, Brockport; Greece Athena High School, Rochester; Greece Athena Middle School, Rochester and St. Paul Lutheran School, Hilton.

More than 50,000 schools now have lists posted on TeacherLists. Lists for more than one million classrooms are live on the site and include required and requested items as well as specific notes and clarifications from teachers and school staff.

Complete details and all the lists are available at www.teacherlists.com/parents.

Provided information