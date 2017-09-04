Churchville-Riga Chamber of Commerce honors 2017 Youth Hall of Fame recipient

Earlier this year the Greater Churchville-Riga Chamber of Commerce honored its 2017 Youth Hall of Fame recipient. Jenna Kittle, a 2017 graduate of Churchville-Chili High School, was honored at a reception at the Riga Town Hall.

Jenna was nominated for the honor by Janice Hodgins, who had been the recipient’s school counselor for the previous two years.

In her letter of nomination Hodgins wrote that Jenna, in her school involvements, had taken a college preparatory program including numerous advanced courses. She had been on the school volleyball team since the eighth grade, was a member of the National Honor Society and was on the yearbook staff. Outside of school Jenna teaches Sunday School and works at a pizzeria.

“She has a quiet, respectful and friendly demeanor. She is very compassionate towards others and shows this in her actions,” Hodgins wrote. “Some of these qualities may have come as a result of seeing her mother battle breast cancer when she was only 10 years old,” Hodgins added.

Jenna plans to pursue a career in social work and is interested in advocating for foster children.

