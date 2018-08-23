Brockport CSD kindergarten school bus training event

On August 8 and 9 we held our 5th annual kindergarten school bus training event for parents/guardians and their kindergartener. We started them with a bus ride from the transportation department over to the Ginther School. As they rode the bus they were shown how to use the bus seatbelts as it is school board policy that all of our students in grades K-12 wear them.

Once they were at the school, they moved through six different training stations related to school bus safety. When the training sessions were completed we held a drawing for nine kindergarteners to receive a gift certificate provided to our department by Walmart and LuGia’s Ice Cream for this event. The winners were Amy Armstrong, Noah Burns, Bridget Camman, Sophia Plummer, Dominic Birge, Collin Heagerty, Brynn Cooling, Emery Conklin, and Sergio Gonzaloz. Congrats to all.

The event was also attended by Ginther School principal, Mrs. Debra Waye.

Milt Waye

Director of Transportation

Brockport Central School District