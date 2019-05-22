School budgets approved

Churchville-Chili CSD budget approved

Proposition 1, the Churchville-Chili Central School District’s 2019-20 Budget of $85,362,900 was approved by the community on May 21, with a total of 643 “yes” votes to 187 “no” votes.

Proposition 2, which allows for the purchase of ten new school buses of various configurations at an estimated maximum cost of $1,210,000, was approved with 637 “yes” votes to 191 “no” votes.

Candidates Kathleen Dillon (incumbent), Steve Hogan (incumbent), and Mike Grabowski have been elected to the Board of Education, effective July 1, 2019. They received 559, 551 and 533 votes, respectively. Gary Lawniczak (incumbent) received 449 votes.

“We are extremely fortunate to have such strong community support for our students, staff and the academic, athletic and extracurricular programs we offer. I believe that the District and the Board of Education continue to be mindful of the importance of balancing fiscal challenges and increased mandates with the needs of our taxpayers,” said Superintendent Lori Orologio.

Voters approve Spencerport CSD budget

Spencerport School District voters approved the budget for 2019-20, along with two school board incumbents. There were a total of 874 voters, with the following results:

•Proposition 1: the $82.5 million budget and use of $150,000 of reserve funds for classroom equipment: 695 in favor (79.5 percent) and 179 opposed

•Proposition 2: re-establish the Classroom Furniture and Technology Reserve fund at a maximum of $4 million over five years: 683 in favor (79 percent) and 182 opposed

•Two incumbents ran uncontested for the two seats up for re-election on the Board of Education, and they were Greg Kincaid (766 votes) and Gary Bracken (708 votes).

The budget and propositions represent a 1.57 percent tax rate increase at $24.05/$1,000 of assessed property.

Provided information