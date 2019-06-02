Brockport CSD Board of Education passes resolution for budget revote

At a special board meeting held on Wednesday, May 29, the Brockport Central School District Board of Education unanimously passed a resolution for a revote of the 2019-20 proposed budget presented to voters on May 21, 2019.

The same $82,496,416 proposed budget, including a contingent budget of $82,139,579, will go up for a revote on Tuesday, June 18. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Technology and Training Center.

Community members will have the opportunity to learn more about the proposed budget at a public hearing on June 11 at 6 p.m. in the Fred W. Hill School cafetorium. Budget information can also be found on the district website at www.bcs1.org/budget.

