Hilton Cadet Cupboard receives donation from R-Options

R-Options, which provides area businesses with network cable installation, recently donated a check for $5,000 to the Hilton Cadet Cupboard. Randy DeVos, president and Hilton High School graduate, said that growing up in a family with seven children, there was not always enough to eat. So when he heard about Cadet Cupboard, he thought it was the perfect way to “pay it forward.” DeVos’ wife, Lisa, is employed by the school district as a bus driver and their grandchildren attend Hilton Schools.

Cadet Cupboard provides food that Hilton School District students in need can take home in their backpacks during weekends and school breaks. The Food Service Department operates Cadet Cupboard and the Hilton Education Foundation oversees donations.

