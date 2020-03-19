- Tops offers special hours for senior populationPosted 1 day ago
- Blood Drive in Spencerport on March 25Posted 1 day ago
- Tips to help parents support kids amid COVID-19 outbreakPosted 1 day ago
- Sweden/Brockport/Clarkson host COVID-19 Information MeetingPosted 4 days ago
- Healthy individuals urged to give blood amid coronavirus concernsPosted 4 days ago
- Spencerport Chamber of Commerce Awards Dinner PostponedPosted 1 week ago
- New Visions students learn from somebody once in their shoesPosted 2 weeks ago
Hilton Winter Drumline ranked second in state
At the suspension of the 2020 season on March 12, the Hilton Winter Drumline was ranked second in the PSO Division (the top division of scholastic units) of the NYS Percussion Circuit (NYSPC). East Syracuse-Minoa, the NYSPC PSO Champion for the past three consecutive years, remained in the top spot. Liverpool High School, Eastridge High School, and Victor High School rounded out the top five, respectively. Before the season was abruptly suspended, Hilton was planning to compete in several local competitions, the NYS Championships, the WGI East Regional (Toms River, NJ), and then at the WGI Indianapolis Regional. The 25-member ensemble is comprised of students from the Hilton Central School District in grades 7-12 and is directed by Hilton Music Teacher Tim Stodd.
Provided information and photo