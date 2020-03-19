Hilton Winter Drumline ranked second in state

At the suspension of the 2020 season on March 12, the Hilton Winter Drumline was ranked second in the PSO Division (the top division of scholastic units) of the NYS Percussion Circuit (NYSPC). East Syracuse-Minoa, the NYSPC PSO Champion for the past three consecutive years, remained in the top spot. Liverpool High School, Eastridge High School, and Victor High School rounded out the top five, respectively. Before the season was abruptly suspended, Hilton was planning to compete in several local competitions, the NYS Championships, the WGI East Regional (Toms River, NJ), and then at the WGI Indianapolis Regional. The 25-member ensemble is comprised of students from the Hilton Central School District in grades 7-12 and is directed by Hilton Music Teacher Tim Stodd.

Provided information and photo