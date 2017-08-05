- Brockport Arts FestivalPosted 4 hours ago
Brockport Arts Festival
August 12 & 13
Come Join The Fun!
More re-zoning requested along the Fourth Section Road/Redman Road corridor in Sweden
A Redman Road resident called it, “the highway from hell,”...
Brockport Rotary members visit Homesteads for Hope
Rotary president Eileen Whitney (left) poses with Jenny Brongo, owner...
Cornell Cooperative Extension brings Monroe County to 4-H Expo
The Youth Development team from Cornell Cooperative Extension of Monroe...
Weddings
Georgia Anderson – Justin Beehler
Jim and Sue Beehler of Hilton are pleased to announce...
Nielsen – Woodard
Christian Woodard and Kari Nielsen celebrated their wedding on April...
Marybeth McGreevy – Sam McGinley
Robert and Sandra McGreevy of Ogden are pleased to announce...
Columns
Mid-summer vegetable garden issues
No matter what the weather, keeping on top of pest...
Slug damage in the garden
Slugs and snails can do a surprising amount of damage...
2017 declared Year of the Rose
The National Garden Bureau (NGB) has declared 2017 the Year...
Special Sections
Spencerport Canal Days 2017
Come Join the Fun July 29 & 30 Click Here...
Graduation 2017
A Salute to the Class of 2017 Click Here to...
Wayne “Jack” Mazzarella
Brockport: Peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday,...
Brian D. Naugle
North Chili: Monday, July 31, 2017 at age 50...
Carol A. Swan
Greece: On July 31, 2017. Predeceased by her beloved...
Byron-Bergen students inducted into Junior National Honor Society
Byron-Bergen students inducted into Junior National Honor Society on...
Holley Hall of Fame Inductee Charlie Smith: Humble hero grateful to others for his sports achievements
by Doug Hickerson Charlie Smith stands at the Holley...
Public meeting on the Revitalization of Holley scheduled
What does the future of Holley hold? Should it...
