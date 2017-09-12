- 2017 Autumn GuidePosted 12 hours ago
2017 Autumn Guide
Your Guide to Autumn in our Towns
Latest News
Town of Sweden Memorializes Wayne “Jack” Mazzarella
Sweden Town Board members August 29 adopted a resolution Memorializing...
Genesee County 4-H’ers participate in youth swine shows at state fair
Youth from the Genesee County 4-H program represented their local...
Greece Police Department announces Explorer Post recruitment meeting
Greece Town Supervisor Bill Reilich and the Greece Police Department...
Weddings
70th Wedding Anniversary
Ogden couple, Dr. Bob Clement and his wife Jackie, celebrated...
Parrish – Palmeri
Mariah A. Parrish and Ryan D. Palmeri, both of Hilton,...
Libby Maffett – Keith Johnson
Steven and Cecilia Maffett, along with John and Catherine Johnson,...
Columns
Cats in the garden
People have strong feelings about animals in the garden –...
The importance of soil pH
Gardeners frequently hear the term soil pH used when discussing...
Perennials from seed
The last thing you may be thinking of now that...
Special Sections
2017 Autumn Guide
Your Guide to Autumn in our Towns Click Here to...
2017 Kids Special Section
A Primer for Busy Parents! Click Here to view Kids...
Brockport Arts Festival
August 12 & 13 Come Join The Fun! Click Here...
