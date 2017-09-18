- 2017 Fall LinkPosted 44 mins ago
Village of Bergen earns Clean Energy Community Designation
The Village of Bergen is the latest local municipality to...
Drier conditions, record-high outflows start to bring relief to Lake Ontario
A stretch of mild, dry weather has accelerated the decline...
Soil and Water Conservation District hosts Conservation Field Days
Don’t miss the 29th Annual Conservation Field Days Event Tuesday,...
70th Wedding Anniversary
Ogden couple, Dr. Bob Clement and his wife Jackie, celebrated...
Parrish – Palmeri
Mariah A. Parrish and Ryan D. Palmeri, both of Hilton,...
Libby Maffett – Keith Johnson
Steven and Cecilia Maffett, along with John and Catherine Johnson,...
Victory Gardens
Victory Gardens for the production of fresh fruits, vegetables and...
Cats in the garden
People have strong feelings about animals in the garden –...
The importance of soil pH
Gardeners frequently hear the term soil pH used when discussing...
2017 Fall Link
Your Link to Local Businesses and Service Providers Click Here...
-
2017 Autumn Guide
Your Guide to Autumn in our Towns Click Here to...
2017 Kids Special Section
A Primer for Busy Parents! Click Here to view Kids...
Albert J. “Al” Kreis, Jr.
N. Chili: Suddenly on September 13, 2017 at age...
Joyce C. (Crosier) Wheeler
Spencerport: Peacefully on August 31, 2017 with family by...
Byron-Bergen students inducted into Junior National Honor Society
Byron-Bergen students inducted into Junior National Honor Society on...
Holley Hall of Fame Inductee Charlie Smith: Humble hero grateful to others for his sports achievements
by Doug Hickerson Charlie Smith stands at the Holley...
Public meeting on the Revitalization of Holley scheduled
What does the future of Holley hold? Should it...
