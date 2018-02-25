- First Responder TributePosted 2 hours ago
First Responder Tribute
We are honored to recognize First Responders for their service!
Latest News
-
School 28 reading project
As part of the Spencerport Rotary Club’s Literacy Program, five...
-
Congratulations to the winners of the Spencerport Rotary Club Scholarships
The Peter Scot Mueller Scholarship went to Iseoma Flowers. Iseoma...
-
Kiwanians enjoy Ziti Dinner
Greece Kiwanians at the Greece Rotary Ziti dinner, Jon Kuppinger,...
Weddings
-
Karylin Coleman – Phillip LeBeau
Steve and Genine Coleman of Hilton are happy to announce...
- Posted 3 weeks ago
- 0
-
Chloe Byrne – Andrew Sapienza
Dennis and Anne Sapienza of Bergen are pleased to announce...
- Posted 3 weeks ago
- 0
-
Margaret McEntee – Austin Brown
Christine and Joseph McEntee of Spencerport are pleased to announce...
- Posted 2 months ago
- 0
Columns
-
Growing orchids indoors
As the winter drags on, you might want to consider...
- Posted 2 weeks ago
- 0
-
Resolve to enjoy gardening in 2018
January is the time for making resolutions as the new...
- Posted 1 month ago
- 0
-
Holly and Ivy
Plants and fresh greens play an important part in the...
- Posted 2 months ago
- 0
Special Sections
-
First Responder Tribute
We are honored to recognize First Responders for their service!...
-
2018 Winter Link
…Your Link to Local Businesses and Service Providers Click Here...
- Posted 4 weeks ago
- 0
-
2017 Holiday Gift Guide
Helping you SHOP LOCALLY this Holiday Season. Click Here to...
- Posted 3 months ago
- 0
-
George J. Barrett
Hilton – February 5, 2018. Predeceased by his parents,...
-
Robert E. Dezen
Gates – 12/29/48 – 2/19/18 died suddenly. Predeceased by...
-
Joseph L. Essel
Buffalo, NY – On February 22, 2018. Predeceased by...
-
Cheryl E. Mitkewicz
Hilton – On February 22, 2018. She is survived...
-
-
Byron-Bergen students inducted into Junior National Honor Society
Byron-Bergen students inducted into Junior National Honor Society on...
-
Holley Hall of Fame Inductee Charlie Smith: Humble hero grateful to others for his sports achievements
by Doug Hickerson Charlie Smith stands at the Holley...
-
Public meeting on the Revitalization of Holley scheduled
What does the future of Holley hold? Should it...
