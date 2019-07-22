- Spencerport Canal Days 2019Posted 1 day ago
Spencerport Canal Days 2019
July 27 & 28
Sweden holds sign dedication ceremony at Soldiers’ Memorial Tower
The Town of Sweden held a dedication ceremony on July...
Daylily Garden at Colby-Pulver House to be dedicated
Three events are planned to celebrate the dedication of the...
Parma Democratic Committee donates parade float display to H-P Food Shelf
On July 11, the Town of Parma Democratic Committee participated...
Weddings
Victoria Williamson – Nicholas Hall
Robert and Marlene Williamson of Spencerport are pleased to announce...
Maeve McQuilkin – Matthew Hull
Mr. and Mrs. Richard D. McQuilkin of Spencerport are pleased...
Laura Fleming – Nicholas Bartell, M.D.
Jeff and Lisa Fleming of Spencerport are happy to announce...
Columns
The Summer Slump! How many workouts can I miss before I backslide?
by Tami Mungenast CPT, CNWC, CCES With summer vacation underway,...
Sycamore anthracnose effects trees; Daylily Garden Dedication planned
You may have noticed how sickly looking many American sycamore...
Climate change in your garden and an easy care native perennial to try
Every growing season has its own special challenges: Sometimes it’s...
Special Sections
Spencerport Canal Days 2019
July 27 & 28 Click here for Canal Days Special...
Graduation 2019
A Special Section featuring: •Area High School Candidates for Graduation...
Summer Guide 2019
Summer Events Kids Summer Programs Canalway Challenge Exploring Local History...
Howard E. Hovey
Formerly from Spencerport, peacefully passed away on May 8,...
Kathryn L. Twentymon
Parma – Peacefully at home July 20, 2019. Kathryn...
Meet local K-9s at CountryMax event
The Spencerport CountryMax store, located at 4658 West Ridge...
Frederick T. Batz
Chili – Suddenly on July 12, 2019, at age...
Byron-Bergen students inducted into Junior National Honor Society
Byron-Bergen students inducted into Junior National Honor Society on...
Holley Hall of Fame Inductee Charlie Smith: Humble hero grateful to others for his sports achievements
by Doug Hickerson Charlie Smith stands at the Holley...
Public meeting on the Revitalization of Holley scheduled
What does the future of Holley hold? Should it...