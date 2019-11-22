- Relief program announced for Lake Ontario secondary homeownersPosted 5 days ago
- Holiday Toy Drive underway in RigaPosted 2 weeks ago
- Holiday Food Drive underway in ClarksonPosted 3 weeks ago
Home for the Holidays 2019
-
-
A Guide to Local Businesses and Events
Latest News
-
Eagle Scout Project completed
Jackson Lemcke, from Troop 125 of Hilton, recently completed his...
-
American Legion Auxiliary Unit #330 teamed up to make Personal Care Bags
American Legion Auxiliary Unit #330 member Gail Kuhner, Joyce Lyon,...
-
Knights of Columbus hold annual Exemplification of the Fourth Degree
The Knights of Columbus of the 4th New York District...
Weddings
-
Brandi Volta – Ryan Hasselkus
The engagement of Brandi Volta and Ryan Hasselkus is happily...
-
McQuilkin – Hull
Maeve L. McQuilkin and Matthew S. Hull were united in...
-
Lauren Brooks – Patrick Kingsley
Doug and Eileen Brooks of Spencerport are pleased to announce...
Columns
-
Fall Invaders
It’s an annual occurrence – the invasion of our homes...
-
November in the Garden
Like it or not, winter weather will be here anytime...
-
Root for Root Crops
I’ve been harvesting carrots for soup. Carrots are one of...
- Posted 1 month ago
- 0
Special Sections
-
-
Hilton Apple Festival 2019
Come Join the Fun of this Annual Tradition! Click Here...
- Posted 2 months ago
- 0
-
Brockport Arts Fest 2019
August 10th & 11th Join the Fun! Click Here to...
- Posted 4 months ago
- 0
-
-
Richard Schwartz
After an 8 year battle with cancer, Richard “Dick”...
-
Patricia Ann Page
Hilton – On November 20, 2019. Survived by Thomas,...
- Posted 18 hours ago
- 0
-
Martin K. Michaels (Marty)
North Chili – Born in Rochester, NY on November...
- Posted 2 days ago
- 0
-
-
Byron-Bergen students inducted into Junior National Honor Society
Byron-Bergen students inducted into Junior National Honor Society on...
-
Holley Hall of Fame Inductee Charlie Smith: Humble hero grateful to others for his sports achievements
by Doug Hickerson Charlie Smith stands at the Holley...
-
Public meeting on the Revitalization of Holley scheduled
What does the future of Holley hold? Should it...