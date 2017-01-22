Don't miss
- 2017 Winter Community LinkPosted 1 hour ago
- Byron-Bergen Bees go global with National Geographic Bee CompetitionsPosted 3 hours ago
- ESL announces available scholarships to high school seniorsPosted 3 hours ago
- Spencerport School District leader to retirePosted 6 days ago
- NYSCA/PLNYS Preservation Grants availablePosted 6 days ago
- January-February programs at Riga Recreation CenterPosted 3 weeks ago
Brockport Wrestling brings home Second Place at Disney Duals
By Admin on January 22, 2017
The Brockport High School Varsity Wrestling team took Second Place at the 2016 Disney Duals, December 27 through 31 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Disney World.
The team competed against eight others in their pool; Space Coast HS (Florida ), Harrison HS (New York), Dunbar HS (Florida), Colonial HS (Florida), Hill Ellis Tech (Connecticut), Apopka HS (Florida), Citrus HS (Florida) and Colts Neck HS (New Jersey). The team finished the tournament 7-1, only losing to Colts Neck HS in the final match of the tournament.
Provided photo and information
You must be logged in to post a comment Login