Brockport Wrestling brings home Second Place at Disney Duals

The Brockport High School Varsity Wrestling team took Second Place at the 2016 Disney Duals, December 27 through 31 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Disney World.

The team competed against eight others in their pool; Space Coast HS (Florida ), Harrison HS (New York), Dunbar HS (Florida), Colonial HS (Florida), Hill Ellis Tech (Connecticut), Apopka HS (Florida), Citrus HS (Florida) and Colts Neck HS (New Jersey). The team finished the tournament 7-1, only losing to Colts Neck HS in the final match of the tournament.

Provided photo and information