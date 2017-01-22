Churchville-Chili wrestlers bring home team title

The Churchville-Chili Wrestling team attended the 49th Annual Akron Varsity Wrestling Tournament Thursday, December 29. The team brought home the team title against thirteen other Buffalo area teams, while edging out host team Akron by a score of 115 to 112. Individually, the Saints wrestling team had eight wrestlers place in the top four.

At 106 lbs., junior Jesse Pitoni defeated Ryan Ireland of Kenmore West by scoring his second takedown of the match in over-time. Pitoni won by a score of 4-2 in the first OT. To reach the finals he won by a 4-2 decision and in the semi-finals, he recorded a fall in 1:16.

Sophomore Ty Raines at 113 lbs. defended his title by stopping Andrew Roman of West Seneca West by technical fall score of 17-2 in the second period. In reaching the finals, he won by fall in 1:00 and in the semi-finals he once again recorded a fall in 1:10.

At 126 lbs., sophomore Nathan Sanborn won his first two matches, first by technical fall and then by fall in 3:30 to reach the finals for a second year in a row. He finished the tournament with a 2-1 record and a second place finish.

Unseeded junior Matt Dick at 182 lbs. reached the finals by pinning the number one ranked wrestler and defeating the fourth ranked wrestler by major decision. He as well, reached the finals and finished second.

Junior Tyler Wittman, at 160 lbs., finished third with a 2-1 record. In the consolation finals, he stopped Cal Haapapuro of Williamsville South by fall at 1:09 of the first period.

At 285 lbs., junior James McNair-Rollins also finished in third place with a 2-1 record and defeated Matt Steves of Barker/Royalton-Hartland by a score of 3-0.

In the 132 lb. weight class, senior Alex Thurston placed fourth, finishing the tournament with a 3-2 record. His three wins came by fall in 3:36, fall in 2:36 and a 7-2 decision respectively.

At 170 lbs., junior Michael DiFlorio finished fourth. In the consolation semi-finals he defeated his Williamsville South opponent by major decision to put him in the consolation finals.

The Junior Varsity team competed at the JV Akron Tournament on Wednesday the 28. Six wrestlers brought home medals.

Freshman Nick Williams won the 99 lb. weight class while fellow freshman teammate Vinny Ariola placed fourth in the same weight class. Freshman Jake Potts finished fourth at 106 lbs. Junior Max Leisenring took home the title at 170 lbs. At 220 lbs., junior Jake Deppe placed fourth. Sophomore Daniel Preston placed second at 285 lbs.

Provided information and Photo