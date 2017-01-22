Tri County U10 wins Falls Tournament

The Tri County U10 Travel team played in the Blizzard Challenge in Niagara Falls January 14 and 15 going 3-0-1 to take top honors.

Tri County won the semifinal game in a sudden death overtime shootout on a goal from Katelyn Bovee and key saves from goalie Daniel Kucmerowski. Tri County then captured the finals 3 to 0 against a team from Ontario, Canada.

Alex Schramm and Tyler Archibald scored goals and Ryan White registered the shutout in goal.

Overall in the tournament the Tri County team scored 17 goals and allowed only three.

