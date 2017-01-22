Home   >   Sports   >   Tri County U10 wins Falls Tournament

Tri County U10 wins Falls Tournament

By on January 22, 2017
Team players and coaches (l-r): Back row - Preston Bowman “C” (Spencerport), Jeremy Rowley, Head Coach (Holley), Ben Best (Brockport), Addison Warriner (Elba), Camryn London (Albion), Brennen Pederson (Batavia), Lara Lisowski (Churchville), Makenna Fagan (Spencerport), Elizabeth Kent (Hilton), Eric Bovee, Coach (Brockport), Randy Kent, Coach (Hilton); bottom row - Tyler Archibald (Brockport), Mason Schram (Brockport), Alex Schram (Brockport), Cameron Rowley (Holley), Katelyn Bovee (Brockport), Levi Squillante (Brockport); left goalie - Ryan White (Spencerport) and right goalie - Dan Kucmerowski (Brockport).

Team players and coaches (l-r): Back row - Preston Bowman “C” (Spencerport), Jeremy Rowley, Head Coach (Holley), Ben Best (Brockport), Addison Warriner (Elba), Camryn London (Albion), Brennen Pederson (Batavia), Lara Lisowski (Churchville), Makenna Fagan (Spencerport), Elizabeth Kent (Hilton), Eric Bovee, Coach (Brockport), Randy Kent, Coach (Hilton); bottom row - Tyler Archibald (Brockport), Mason Schram (Brockport), Alex Schram (Brockport), Cameron Rowley (Holley), Katelyn Bovee (Brockport), Levi Squillante (Brockport); left goalie - Ryan White (Spencerport) and right goalie - Dan Kucmerowski (Brockport).

The Tri County U10 Travel team played in the Blizzard Challenge in Niagara Falls January 14 and 15 going 3-0-1 to take top honors.

Tri County won the semifinal game in a sudden death overtime shootout on a goal from Katelyn Bovee and key saves from goalie Daniel Kucmerowski. Tri County then captured the finals 3 to 0 against a team from Ontario, Canada.

Alex Schramm and Tyler Archibald scored goals and Ryan White registered the shutout in goal.

Overall in the tournament the Tri County team scored 17 goals and allowed only three.

    Provided information and Photo

You must be logged in to post a comment Login