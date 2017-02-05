Westside Challenger Tennis opens for spring season

Westside Challenger Tennis will provide a Spring Program for students with special needs. Although this program is designed to ensure that students with special needs receive excellent instruction tailored to their individual skill level, the program is integrated and welcomes all players.

Westside Challenger Tennis is based on the United States Tennis Association motto that “people of all ages and abilities should have an opportunity to participate in the game of tennis.”

The spring session will be held on three Saturdays (March 25, April 1 and April 8) from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. at the Brockport Central School tennis courts or high school gymnasiums. Participants should plan on attending each of the three dates.

Specially trained tennis teachers will work with all participants, providing instruction tailored to a given participant’s ability. Equipment and refreshments will be provided at no cost.

This program has a limited enrollment of 20 participants, accepted on a first come, first serve (pardon the pun) basis. Students with special needs will be given enrollment priority. Those interested are encouraged to get registration forms as soon as possible. These forms are available by request at westsidechallengertennis@gmail.com. Applications are due by February 28.

