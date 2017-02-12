Churchville-Chili athletes sign commitments for college

Five of Churchville-Chili High School’s most outstanding athletes recently signed National Letters of Intent or letters of commitment for their chosen colleges.

Laura Freeman, who has played varsity tennis at Churchville-Chili since eighth grade, has signed a Letter of Intent and received a scholarship to play for Roberts Wesleyan College. Marko Mitrevski will also head to Roberts Wesleyan with a scholarship, having signed a Letter of Intent to join the Redhawks’ soccer team.

Letters of commitment were signed by Rian McMullen, who plans to join the Fighting Scots Division II soccer team at Edinboro University in Pennsylvania; and Ilia Bagley and Skylar Burlee will both head to Canisius College in Buffalo with plans to play Division I lacrosse with the Golden Griffins.

2016 Section V Class A Champion Laura Freeman is only the second woman in Churchville-Chili school history to capture a Section V tennis title. She is second all-time in career wins with 72. As a senior, she had 16 wins, including a 10-match winning streak, with only five losses. Only five girls in school history had 13 or more wins in a season — Freeman did it five times. She was named to the first-team All County for four straight years, and was voted Churchville-Chili’s MVP for the past two years.

Marko Mitrevski had 15 goals this season and registered 34 points for Saints soccer. His 47 career points rank him sixth all-time in school history. In his junior year, he was first-team All County. As a senior, he was named first-team All-County, first-team All Greater Rochester, fifth-team All State and 2016 Monroe County Division III Player of the Year.

Ilia Bagley has played on the varsity lacrosse team since ninth grade. She helped lead the team to the Division title and a number four sectional rank in 2014, and a number three sectional rank in 2015. She was also named second-team All County in her senior year in soccer.

Skylar Burlee has been an integral part of Saints varsity lacrosse since her sophomore year. She played a defining role in leading the team to a number three ranking in Section V in 2015 and to the quarter finals in 2016.

Standout soccer player Rian McMullen was named second-team All County in her sophomore year and first-team All County in both junior and senior years. She was also named team MVP as both a junior and senior. She is known as an extremely solid soccer player who dominates the field whenever she is on it.

A National Letter of Intent is a commitment by the college to provide scholarship or financial aid; the student commits to participating on that college’s team for a minimum of one year. With a letter of commitment, scholarship, financial aid and the extent to which an athlete will be on the team roster has yet to be determined.

Provided information and photo