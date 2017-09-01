Saints netters earn first win

Churchville-Chili won the first and second doubles matches plus three singles to defeat Brockport 5-2 for their first victory of the young girls’ tennis season.

The top doubles team of Gretta Kolmer and Claire Wergin took their match 6-2, 6-4 while the second doubles unit of Vicki Beach and Jessica Cruz had little trouble in winning 6-2, 6-0.

Saints second singles Lauren Vernick rebounded from a second set loss to defeat her opponent 6-2, 4-6, 6-0. Third singles Isabelle Bennett won 6-3, 6-0 and fourth singles Ashley Northup was victorious 6-4, 6-0.

For the Blue Devils, top singles player Eliza Gonzalez won 6-2, 6-2 and the third doubles team of Rebecca Blackburn and Maggie Hintz took their match 6-1, 6-1.

The Saints evened their team record at 1-1 with the win.