Saints netters earn first win
Churchville-Chili won the first and second doubles matches plus three singles to defeat Brockport 5-2 for their first victory of the young girls’ tennis season.
The top doubles team of Gretta Kolmer and Claire Wergin took their match 6-2, 6-4 while the second doubles unit of Vicki Beach and Jessica Cruz had little trouble in winning 6-2, 6-0.
Saints second singles Lauren Vernick rebounded from a second set loss to defeat her opponent 6-2, 4-6, 6-0. Third singles Isabelle Bennett won 6-3, 6-0 and fourth singles Ashley Northup was victorious 6-4, 6-0.
For the Blue Devils, top singles player Eliza Gonzalez won 6-2, 6-2 and the third doubles team of Rebecca Blackburn and Maggie Hintz took their match 6-1, 6-1.
The Saints evened their team record at 1-1 with the win.
