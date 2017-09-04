Ninth Annual Clarkson 5K Race recap

The 9th Annual Clarkson 5K, now called the “Swift Comet, Shoot for the Stars! Run/Walk” took place Sunday, August 20. This year the race changed from its usual Saturday morning start to Sunday, but will go back to Saturday in 2018.

New sponsor signs and 15 volunteers were in place along the route, the weather was picture-perfect, spirits were high, and awards were given to the happy winners. One standout was Coraline Safford, age 7, from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, who ran the three-mile course in 26 minutes, 5 seconds. Over-all the winning runners were Alec Andrews, 17, from Brockport in first place, Nicholas Andrews, 16, from Brockport in second place and Jordan Hill, 26, from Spencerport, in third place.

The race benefits the Clarkson Historical Society to support their many educational activities throughout the year, such as their “Cursive Writing Contest,” the Academy Summer Camp, annual fourth grade field trips, the “Speaker Series,” and the ongoing maintenance of the Clarkson Academy.

The race takes place each year with the on-going generous support of the local sponsors. This year’s three major sponsors were Agape Physical Therapy, Oakes Tree Service and TJ Maxx; t-shirt sponsors were Martin Farms, Sara’s Garden & Nursery and Richardson Brothers Construction and Demolition; awards sponsors were Monarch Lawn and Landscape and Strong West; bronze sponsors were Spurr Dealerships, Tender Loving Family Care, Deerfield Country Club, Wegmans, Five Star Bank and Tops Friendly Markets.

Thanks go to the Town of Clarkson’s Highway Department, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, the many volunteers from the community and historical society, plus the always-friendly neighbors in the Burch Farm neighborhood, many of whom cheered the runners on. As Sheldon Myers, who single-handedly started the race nine years ago said, “This 5K event continues to bring comraderie, good will and improvement to our community.”

The race was renamed in honor of astronomer Lewis Swift who was born in Clarkson, attended the old Clarkson Academy in the 1830’s, and who was internationally known in the 1800’s. He discovered several comets and had an observatory in Rochester built for him. There is a historic marker in front of his house on the corner of Ridge Road and Sugartree Circle in Clarkson.

Provided information