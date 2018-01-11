Don't miss
Brockport High School Soccer Coach honored
By Admin on January 11, 2018
On Tuesday, December 12, Brockport High School Soccer Coach Chris Zorn was honored at the monthly meeting of the Monroe County Legislature. This year, Coach Zorn helped lead the Brockport Blue Devils Men’s Soccer Team as it won the Class A1 Championship. Coach Zorn was also named New York State Large School Coach of the Year. Shown are Coach Chris Zorn and family members, along with Legislators Mike Rockow and Mike Zale.
Provided photo
