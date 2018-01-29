Bees fall to Lancers

Byron-Bergen managed just two points of offense in the first and fourth quarter combined in scoring the fewest points in a game this season and saw their seven game winning streak snapped as they dropped a 48-18 girl’s basketball contest to visiting Elba.

Abby Vurraro sunk a pair of free throws with 2:09 remaining in the first quarter for the Bees only points, but their defense limited Elba to just 12 points to keep the game within reach.

Jessica Fleming hit a three-pointer while Emily Kaczmarek knocked down two free throws and Dana VanValkenburg scored off an inbounds play to bring the Bees to within seven of the lead in the second quarter.

In the third, put-backs and jumpers by Kaczmarek and VanValkenburg again cut the Elba lead to single digits, but Byron-Bergen couldn’t get their offense going for the rest of the contest as several players were in foul trouble.

Leading rebounder VanValkenburg had ten to go with her team-high six points while Kaczmarek had four points and three rebounds. Vurraro and Fleming each added three points and leading scorer Juliana Amesbury was held to two points.

The Bees record dropped to 7-4 overall with seven games remaining in the regular season – five at home.