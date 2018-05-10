Churchville-Chili Sports Booster Club hosts Annual Food Truck Rodeo

The Churchville-Chili Saints Sports Booster Club will hold its fourth annual Food Truck Rodeo on Thursday, May 24 from 4:30 to 9 p.m. at the Churchville-Chili Middle School, 139 Fairbanks Road. There is no entry fee and all are welcome.

The goal of this community-wide event is to raise money to help all Churchville-Chili High School sports teams. There will be more than 15 food trucks on-site that offer unique menus with something for everyone, and additional vendors such as Ultimate Sports and Apparel, Predisposed Vintage, LuLaRoe, Paparazzi Jewelry, Younique Cosmetics, Proulx’s Pastimes, Rochester Therapeutic Massage, Chili Baseball, Chili Soccer, and Churchville-Chili Jr. Saints Football and Cheerleading to name a few. Sports teams will host games for children, and there will be raffle basket giveaways and live music from DJ Jeff Koch from Let’s Party Productions.

“This event is designed to provide fun for everyone from across Greater Rochester, whether foodies or families, there’s something for you,” said Stephanie Keller, Saints Sports Booster Club public relations coordinator.

Attendees should enter from Fairbanks Road and bring cash for food trucks, vendors, games and basket raffles.

For more information on The Saints Sports Booster Club, visit cccsd.org/sportsboosters.

Provided information