Bright Raven Gymnast National Champion

Bright Raven Gymnastics Boys Team member Justin Ciccone of Greece became a four-time Level 9 National Champion at the Junior Olympic National Gymnastics Championships in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma in May. Justin placed first on the Floor Exercise, Vault, High Bar, and All-Around along with a fifth place finish on the Rings. Also competing at the National Championships in Oklahoma were team members Ethan Rio of Avon and Cole Pringle of Pittsford. At the Regional Championships in Lincroft, New Jersey in April, the Bright Raven Gymnastics Level 9 Boys Team, comprised of Ryan Dugan of Fairport, Ciccone, Rio, and Pringle, placed second overall versus competition from across the northeast. In addition, Cole Pringle became Level 9 Regional Champion on the Floor Exercise, Parallel Bars, and High Bar.

Provided photo