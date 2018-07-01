- Sweden hosts forum for builders and developersPosted 7 days ago
- New report on 2017 Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River floodingPosted 7 days ago
- Six from area honored at 69th Rochester Press-Radio Club Day of Champions dinnerPosted 7 days ago
- Graduation 2018Posted 1 week ago
- Ogden Police Dept. issues scam alertPosted 3 weeks ago
- Hilton Fire Department to end ambulance servicePosted 3 weeks ago
- Additional detour for 531 Terminus Project to begin ahead of schedulePosted 3 weeks ago
- Spring college sports honorsPosted 3 weeks ago
- Help Wanted: Workers for NY AgriculturePosted 4 weeks ago
- Towns, villages in WNY to receive aid for infrastructure projectsPosted 1 month ago
Bright Raven Gymnast National Champion
Bright Raven Gymnastics Boys Team member Justin Ciccone of Greece became a four-time Level 9 National Champion at the Junior Olympic National Gymnastics Championships in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma in May. Justin placed first on the Floor Exercise, Vault, High Bar, and All-Around along with a fifth place finish on the Rings. Also competing at the National Championships in Oklahoma were team members Ethan Rio of Avon and Cole Pringle of Pittsford. At the Regional Championships in Lincroft, New Jersey in April, the Bright Raven Gymnastics Level 9 Boys Team, comprised of Ryan Dugan of Fairport, Ciccone, Rio, and Pringle, placed second overall versus competition from across the northeast. In addition, Cole Pringle became Level 9 Regional Champion on the Floor Exercise, Parallel Bars, and High Bar.
Provided photo
You must be logged in to post a comment Login