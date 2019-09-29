Bees volleyball off to 6-0 start

Byron-Bergen continued their winning ways to begin the 2019 season as they extended their non-tournament record to 6-0 and had not lost a single game in dual competition after sweeping Kendall 25-11, 25-17, 25-16 in girls volleyball.

With the first game tied 6-6, the Bees took control the rest of the game outscoring the Eagles 19-5. Senior libero Annabella Vurraro began the run by racking up three consecutive aces while senior Hannah Vanskiver added two kills and one ace with classmate Madison Farnsworth registering one kill and one ace down the stretch.

The Bees ran out to 6-0 and 11-4 early leads in the second game, largely on defensive errors, before sophomore Jorie Strzelecki scored two aces and later one kill. Kendall, who suffered just their third loss of the season against five victories, managed just three offensive points in game two with senior Autumn Woodward registering two aces and junior Karlee Robb one kill.

Game three was again close early and tied four times including 8-8 before the Bees found their offensive rhythm again. Junior Julia Pangrazio (3), Vurraro (2) and senior Cynthia Morse had aces while sophomore Grace Kuhn and seniors Justine Bloom (2) and Megan Bogue-Lamarca added kills.

Junior Kelly Ireland led the Bees with five digs, sophomore setter Alexandra Vurraro dished out nine assists and Strzelecki added five assists and three aces.

Senior Brittney Marks led Kendall with seven digs and added a pair of kills, freshman Madison Shonitsky had seven digs and Robb finished with three kills.