Community invited to Brockport CSD Athletic Wall of Honor Induction Ceremony

Five new names will soon be added to Brockport Central School District’s Athletic Wall of Honor. The 2019 inductees are Doug Cunningham, athlete/coach, Class of 1962; Mike Militello, athlete, Class of 1989; David Schickler, athlete/volunteer, Class of 1981; Carol Van Der Karr, athlete, Class of 1985; and Christine Kleinhans Viscardi, athlete, Class of 1986.

Community members are invited to attend the induction ceremony on Friday, October 11 in the A.D. Oliver Middle School cafeteria, 40 Allen Street, Brockport. The event begins with a social reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by the Induction Ceremony at 6:30 p.m. The inductees will also be honored during halftime at the October 11 varsity football game, which begins at 7 p.m. at the Dahn Walrath Memorial Stadium.

The Athletic Wall of Honor recognizes those who have made an impact on the district’s interscholastic athletic program. Each inductee is honored with a plaque containing his/her name and biography, which is placed on the Athletic Wall of Honor. For nomination details, visit www.bcs1.org/athletics.

