Ensers, Morreale pace Cadets win

Junior Jared and freshman Justin Enser plus junior Alexander Morreale each won individual events and were part of two winning relay teams to lead Hilton to a 98-66 victory over Churchville-Chili in boys swimming.

Jared Enser took first in the 50-freestyle in :22.31 while Justin won the 100-freestyle in :54.06. Both were part of the meet-opening 200-medley relay with senior Jack DiBitetto and Morreale winning in 1:46.41 – almost 11 seconds faster than their nearest competitor.

Morreale also touched first in the 200-individual medley in 2:14.09.

The Ensers, Morreale and junior Jaden Rosario also won the 200-freestyle relay in 1:35.83 – over 19 seconds faster than second place.

Other individual first place finishes for the Cadets were freshman Gianluca Antonini, who took the 200-freestyle in 2:00.30, DiBitetto in the 100-butterfly in :58.15 and eighth-grader Trent Green the 500-freestyle in 5:34.25 (Hilton swept the top three spots with Kyle Wilson and Seamus Gavigan 2-3).

Churchville-Chili junior Jacob Calus won diving with 251.05 points and, with Hilton swimming exhibition, Saints sophomore Bryce Phillips won the 100-backstroke in 1:32.62, senior Bryan Morano the 100-breaststroke in 1:13.46, and the 400-freestyle relay unit of juniors Noah Bader, Rex Woodfield, and Ryan Hewitson with freshman Casey Larson took top honors in 4:21.23.