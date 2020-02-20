Rangers make donation to Golisano Children’s Hospital

The More Than A Game Foundation, Big City Sportswear and Graphics, and Spencerport Central School District hosted the 24th Annual Hoops for the Hospital Basketball Tournament on December 6 and 7, 2019 and the 29th Annual “Coach Chow” Girls Basketball Classic on January 24 and 25, 2020.

Together, the Spencerport basketball teams along with the Spencerport winter cheerleaders and basketball teams from Brockport, Greece Arcadia, Greece Athena, and Webster Schroeder, raised $3,264.15 to donate to the More Than A Game Foundation Hoops for Hospitals program in the name of Coach Chow and Pancreatic Cancer and will benefit the Golisano Children’s Hospital at Strong. The donation brings the district’s twenty-nine year total to over $93,000.

A check presentation ceremony was held February 19.

