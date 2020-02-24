Hilton’s Jared Enser qualifies for State Championships

At Class A Swimming Sectionals, Hilton junior Jared Enser qualified for the State Championships in both the 200 freestyle, placing ninth, and the 100 freestyle, placing second. Freshman Justin Enser placed sixth in the 50 freestyle and 11th in the 100 freestyle. Teammates Jacob Runyon and Gianluca Antonini took 13th and 14th in the 500 freestyle. Hilton’s medley relay of Connor Michalowski, Trent Green, Jack Dibitetto, and Kyle Wilson took ninth place, while the 200 free relay of Enser, Enser, Runyon, and Seamus Gavigan, and the 400 free relay of Enser, Enser, Runyon, and Dante Mesh both finished in eighth place.

Team members swimming in the Class A preliminaries were Alexander Morreale, Aidan Morreale, Jaden Rosario, and Mitchell Derousie.

