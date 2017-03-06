- GCC welcomes homeschool students and families to information and orientation sessionPosted 1 day ago
Sarah Brongo – Nicholas Sirianni
Steve and Lois Brongo of Spencerport are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Sarah to Nicholas Sirianni, son of Paul Sirianni of Spencerport and the late Ann Marie Kaseman-Sirianni.
Sarah is a graduate of Spencerport High School and Nazareth College, where she received her bachelor’s degree in Speech-Language Pathology and is currently completing her master’s degree in Speech-Language Pathology.
Nicholas, a graduate of Spencerport High School, is employed by Local 33 Union Iron Workers. He is a Journeyman and was recently appointed as a trustee for his local.
The couple is planning a winter wedding.
