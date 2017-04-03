Don't miss
Jessica Coppa – Matthew Cubiotti
By Admin on April 3, 2017
Doug and Paula Hinchey, along with John Coppa and Holly Parker announce the engagement of their daughter Jessica L. Coppa to Matthew V . Cubiotti. Matthew is the son of Shawn and Karen Cubiotti.
The bride-to-be, a 2007 graduate of Spencerport High School, is a self-employed hair stylist at Studio 246.
The future groom graduated from Spencerport High School in 2008 and is the owner of M. Cubiotti Construction.
A June 2017 wedding is planned.
