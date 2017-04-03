Home   >   Weddings   >   Maggie Johnson – Ryan Tortatice

Maggie Johnson – Ryan Tortatice

By on April 3, 2017

rath-serafinRichard and Doreen Johnson of Hilton announce the engagement of their daughter Maggie to Ryan Tortatice, son of Anthony and Wendy Tortatice of Rochester.

The future bride is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh and is employed by Maximus.

The future groom is employed by U.S. Airports.

An October 7, 2017 wedding is planned.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login