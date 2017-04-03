Don't miss
Maggie Johnson – Ryan Tortatice
By Admin on April 3, 2017
Richard and Doreen Johnson of Hilton announce the engagement of their daughter Maggie to Ryan Tortatice, son of Anthony and Wendy Tortatice of Rochester.
The future bride is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh and is employed by Maximus.
The future groom is employed by U.S. Airports.
An October 7, 2017 wedding is planned.
