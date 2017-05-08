Don't miss
Alaina Slocum – Tyler Beehler
By Admin on May 8, 2017
Bill and Kathy Slocum of Hilton are happy to announce the engagement of their daughter Alaina to Tyler Beehler, son of Jim and Sue Beehler, also of Hilton.
The bride-to-be is a graduate of Hilton High School and SUNY Brockport. She is employed at Four Seasons Spirits & Wine Cellar.
The future groom, a graduate of Hilton High School and SUNY Brockport, is employed at Beehler Construction.
A July 2017 wedding is planned.
