Marybeth McGreevy – Sam McGinley
By Admin on May 8, 2017
Robert and Sandra McGreevy of Ogden are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Marybeth to Sam McGinley. Sam is the son of Michael and Christina McGinley of Fort Pierce, Florida and George and Colleen Smallwood of Nashville, Tennessee.
Marybeth is a graduate of the University of South Carolina. She is an Elementary Music Teacher in Florida.
Sam, a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University, is a Captain for Shurhold Industries in Florida.
A July 2017 wedding is planned.
