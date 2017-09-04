Ogden couple, Dr. Bob Clement and his wife Jackie, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on August 18. They have four children and their spouses, eleven grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren. Their three boys and their spouses and their missionary daughter, who came from Tanzania, Africa, plus eleven other family members, helped celebrate their anniversary.

Bob and Jackie met for the first time in September, 1942, where they both attended Chesbro Seminary, now Roberts Wesleyan College, following which Bob was drafted into the U.S. Navy in WWII for 30 months. Dr. Clement started and was Director of the Roberts social work program for 15 years. Jackie taught for 17 years as a second grade teacher at Buckman Heights Grade school in Greece. For the past 36 years, Dr. Bob has been the owner of Clement Nutrition Center. Jackie’s father, Rev. Fred Hendricks, married the couple in Cox Hall on August 18, 1947 on the Roberts Wesleyan College campus.