Parrish – Palmeri
By Admin on September 4, 2017
Mariah A. Parrish and Ryan D. Palmeri, both of Hilton, were united in marriage July 18, 2017 at Comlongon Castle, Dumfries, Scotland.
The groom is the son of Christine Palmeri of Hilton and the late Victor Palmeri.
The bride, a graduate of Wayne Nursing, is employed by Rochester Regional Health.
The groom attends Monroe Community College and is a Machinist at Cuddeback Machining.
The couple honeymooned in Scotland and Turkey.
They reside in Hilton.
