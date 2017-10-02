Ashley M. Koch – Justin P. Statt

James and Sharon Statt of Chili are pleased to announce the engagement of their son Justin Paul to Ashley Marie Koch. Ashley is the daughter and step-daughter of Jeff and Michelle Koch of Chili, and the daughter of Maureen Fisher of Brockport.

Justin is a 2007 graduate of Churchville-Chili High School. He earned an A.A.S. degree in criminal justice from Monroe Community College and is employed as a New York State Trooper operating out of Troop E.

Ashley is a 2009 graduate of Churchville-Chili High School. She is pursuing a career in nursing and is employed at Rochester General Hospital in the Pediatric Emergency Department as a patient care technician.

An August 11, 2018 wedding is planned.