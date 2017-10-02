Home   >   Weddings   >   Emily Johnson – Dan Koval

By on October 2, 2017

Wedding Johnson-KovalRichard and Doreen Johnson of Hilton are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Emily to Dan Koval. Dan is the son of Jim and Mary Koval of Rome, Pennsylvania.

Both Emily and Dan are graduates of Hilton High School.

A July 21, 2018 wedding is planned in the 1000 Islands.

