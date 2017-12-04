Adam – Brown

Kaitlyn R. Adam and Steven M. Brown were united in marriage July 1, 2017 at St. Helen’s Church, Gates.

The bride is the daughter of Spencer and Christine Adam of Chili. The groom is the son of Michael and Donna Brown of Churchville.

The maid of honor was Nicole Bauer, lifelong friend of the bride. Serving as bridesmaids were Stephanie Brown, sister of the groom, Jen Adam, sister-in-law of the bride, Mackenzie Martin, Lindsay DeWind, school friends and Sara Papesh, Kaylee Zaffuto and Nicole Bachelet, college friends of the bride. Reagan Lindsay, cousin of the bride, acted as flower girl.

Brendan Linehan, longtime friend of the groom, served as best man. Steve Adam and Jim Adam, brothers of the bride, Nick Morabito, Taylor Rivers, Patrick Chamberlain, high school friends, and Dan Salem and Matthew Lebowitz, college friends of the groom, were groomsmen. Shane Adam, nephew of the bride, and Julian Lindsay, cousin of the bride, acted as ring bearers.

Kaitlyn, a graduate of Churchville-Chili High School and the University at Buffalo, where she received her doctor of physical therapy degree, is employed as a physical therapist at Paragon Rehabilitation, Boston, Massachusetts.

Steven graduated from Churchville-Chili High School and received his bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the University at Buffalo. He received his master’s degree in chemical engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he is currently a Ph.D. candidate.

The newlyweds honeymooned in St. Lucia. They reside in Boston, Massachusetts.