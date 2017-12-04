Deaton – Black

Rachel E. Deaton and Michael T. Black were married September 23, 2017 at the Eastman Museum, Rochester.

The bride is the daughter of Andrea Deaton of Hilton and the late David Deaton. The groom is the son of Ken and Barb Black of Glendale, Arizona.

Sarah Deaton, sister of the bride, acted as maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Lindsay Conderman, Lindsey Bentley, Jessica Alliet, Allison Hartfiel, Hilarie LesVeaux, Heather Epner and Colleen VanAlstine, friends of the bride. Allyse Foster, niece of the groom, was the flowergirl.

Best man was Robert Black, brother of the groom. Jason Foster, brother-in-law, Ken Drake, cousin, and Adam Wilford, Brandon White and Ethan Randall, friends of the groom, served as groomsmen. Luke Foster, nephew of the groom, was the ring bearer.

Rachel, a graduate of Hilton High School and SUNY Cortland, is an account manager at Pharos Systems.

Michael is a graduate of Bayport-Bluepoint High School in Long Island, New York and Lehigh University. He is an electrical engineer at Getinge Group.

The couple honeymooned in Tennessee and South Carolina. They reside in Hamlin.