Chloe Byrne – Andrew Sapienza
By Admin on February 5, 2018
Dennis and Anne Sapienza of Bergen are pleased to announce the engagement of their son Andrew to Chloe Byrne of Manhattan, New York. Chloe is the daughter of Peter Byrne and Elena Byrne, both of Los Angeles, California.
Chloe, a 2014 graduate of NYU, is employed by Creative Partner with Brilliant Gifts, LLC. Andrew graduated from St. John Fisher College in 2011 and is a CX Specialist at Seat Geek.
Their wedding is planned for June 9, 2018.
