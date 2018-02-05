Don't miss
Karylin Coleman – Phillip LeBeau
By Admin on February 5, 2018
Steve and Genine Coleman of Hilton are happy to announce the engagement of their daughter Karylin to Phillip LeBeau. Phillip is the son of Dawn and Reinhardt Brucker of Ontario, New York.
Karylin graduated from Hilton High School and Buffalo State College. She is the Research Director at Sinclair Broadcast Group – 13WHAM ABC, FOX Rochester and the CW Rochester.
Phillip, a graduate of Penfield High School and Ohio Technical College, served in the US Marine Corps. He is a Service Consultant at Doan Dodge Chrysler Jeep.
Their wedding is planned for August 11, 2018.
