Don't miss
- Award winning speaker to give lecture on Camp AbilitiesPosted 2 hours ago
- The Story of Brockport’s Namesakes: Hiel and Phebe BrockwayPosted 2 hours ago
- Sweden to pursue Owens Road sidewalk grant fundingPosted 1 week ago
- Ogden/Spencerport officials meet with Canal Corp repsPosted 1 week ago
- Award winning speaker to give lecture on Camp AbilitiesPosted 1 week ago
- March Mayhem to benefit family of injured C-C 10th graderPosted 1 week ago
- First Responder TributePosted 1 week ago
- Re-apportionment of Fourth Section Road Sewer debt negotiatedPosted 2 weeks ago
- Ralph Honda earns Environmental Leadership AwardPosted 2 weeks ago
- Sales Position AvailablePosted 3 months ago
Chloe Byrne – Andrew Sapienza
By Admin on March 5, 2018
Dennis and Anne Sapienza of Bergen are pleased to announce the engagement of their son Andrew to Chloe Byrne of Manhattan, New York. Chloe is the daughter of Peter Byrne and Elena Byrne, both of Los Angeles, California.
Chloe, a 2014 graduate of NYU, is employed by Creative Partner with Brilliant Gifts, LLC. Andrew graduated from St. John Fisher College in 2011 and is a CX Specialist at Seat Geek.
Their wedding is planned for June 9, 2018.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login