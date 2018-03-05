Don't miss
- Award winning speaker to give lecture on Camp AbilitiesPosted 2 hours ago
- The Story of Brockport’s Namesakes: Hiel and Phebe BrockwayPosted 2 hours ago
- Sweden to pursue Owens Road sidewalk grant fundingPosted 1 week ago
- Ogden/Spencerport officials meet with Canal Corp repsPosted 1 week ago
- Award winning speaker to give lecture on Camp AbilitiesPosted 1 week ago
- March Mayhem to benefit family of injured C-C 10th graderPosted 1 week ago
- First Responder TributePosted 1 week ago
- Re-apportionment of Fourth Section Road Sewer debt negotiatedPosted 2 weeks ago
- Ralph Honda earns Environmental Leadership AwardPosted 2 weeks ago
- Sales Position AvailablePosted 3 months ago
Janae L. Stacy – Austin Genna
By Admin on March 5, 2018
Rick and Amy Stacy of Bergen are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Janae L. to Austin Genna of Brockport.
Miss Stacy is a graduate of The College at Brockport and is currently working at Precision Tools, Rochester.
Mr. Genna is a Monroe Community College graduate with a degree in Fire Protection and Technology. He is self-employed.
Their wedding is planned for June 2, 2018.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login