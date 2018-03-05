Home   >   Weddings   >   Janae L. Stacy – Austin Genna

Janae L. Stacy – Austin Genna

By on March 5, 2018

Wedding Stacy-GennaRick and Amy Stacy of Bergen are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Janae L. to Austin Genna of Brockport.

Miss Stacy is a graduate of The College at Brockport and is currently working at Precision Tools, Rochester.

Mr. Genna is a Monroe Community College graduate with a degree in Fire Protection and Technology. He is self-employed.

Their wedding is planned for June 2, 2018.

