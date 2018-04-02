Don't miss
- Gates to Recovery is heading to HamlinPosted 20 hours ago
- Digital divide spurs demand for volunteersPosted 21 hours ago
- Registration open for Hilton Community Education classes in AprilPosted 1 week ago
- Canal Clean Sweep in Brockport and Earth Day CelebrationPosted 1 week ago
- Driver Education Training available at Spencerport High SchoolPosted 1 week ago
- Area players chosen for Bowman CupPosted 1 week ago
- Grant received to enhance history trail at CCC/POW CampPosted 2 weeks ago
- Westside News contributor accepts Orleans 4-H program rolePosted 2 weeks ago
- Byron-Bergen Elementary welcomes new Assistant PrincipalPosted 2 weeks ago
- Winter college sports honorsPosted 2 weeks ago
Elise Bellefeuille – Jeffrey Champlin
By Admin on April 2, 2018
Mark and Barbara Champlin of Ogden are pleased to announce the engagement of their son Jeffrey to Elise Bellefeuille of Buffalo, New York. Elise is the daughter of Elaine Sedki and Robert Ferrini.
Elise is a graduate of SUNY Albany and received her master’s degree from Canisius College. She is employed as a subcontract coordinator at BASF Corp. in Buffalo.
Jeffrey received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from St. Bonaventure University and is employed as a supervisor at Ingram Micro, Inc. in Buffalo.
Their wedding is planned for September 15, 2018.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login