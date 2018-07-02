Don't miss
- Brockport Police Department issues phone scam warningPosted 19 hours ago
- Hawley announces $13.9 million in local transportation upgradesPosted 19 hours ago
- This 4th of July, let the pros handle the fireworksPosted 19 hours ago
- Sweden hosts forum for builders and developersPosted 1 week ago
- New report on 2017 Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River floodingPosted 1 week ago
- Six from area honored at 69th Rochester Press-Radio Club Day of Champions dinnerPosted 1 week ago
- Graduation 2018Posted 1 week ago
- Ogden Police Dept. issues scam alertPosted 3 weeks ago
- Hilton Fire Department to end ambulance servicePosted 3 weeks ago
- Additional detour for 531 Terminus Project to begin ahead of schedulePosted 3 weeks ago
Rissew – Juergens
By Admin on July 2, 2018
Kayla Shim Rissew and Harald Ray Juergens were married June 23, 2018 in Rochester.
The bride is the daughter of Gerald Rissew of Hilton. The groom is the son of Risa Juergens and Dave Juergens, also of Hilton.
Hannah Rebor, best friend of the bride, was maid of honor. The groom’s best friend, Dan Norris, served as best man.
Kayla is a graduate of Siena College. Harald graduated from the US Military Academy at West Point. He is a 2nd Lieutenant in the US Army.
After a honeymoon in Sicily, Italy, the couple will reside in Grafenwöhr, Germany.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login