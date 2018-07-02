Rissew – Juergens

Kayla Shim Rissew and Harald Ray Juergens were married June 23, 2018 in Rochester.

The bride is the daughter of Gerald Rissew of Hilton. The groom is the son of Risa Juergens and Dave Juergens, also of Hilton.

Hannah Rebor, best friend of the bride, was maid of honor. The groom’s best friend, Dan Norris, served as best man.

Kayla is a graduate of Siena College. Harald graduated from the US Military Academy at West Point. He is a 2nd Lieutenant in the US Army.

After a honeymoon in Sicily, Italy, the couple will reside in Grafenwöhr, Germany.