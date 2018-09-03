Don't miss
Megan C. Maffett – Thomas Kukuk
By Admin on September 3, 2018
Steven and Cecilia Maffett of Spencerport are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Megan C. to Thomas Kukuk. Thomas is the son of Richard and Rosemary Kukuk of Clifton Park, New York.
Megan, a graduate of Edinboro University with a bachelor’s degree in nursing, is an ICU nurse at Ellis Hospital.
Thomas received a master’s degree in accounting from St. John Fisher College. He is branch manager of TD Ameritrade in Saratoga Springs, New York.
Their wedding is planned for November 2019.
