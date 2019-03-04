Megan J. Keany – Alexander S. Kilroy

Mary Jo Kilroy of Spencerport is pleased to announce the engagement of her son Alexander S. “Alex” of Alexandria, Virginia to Megan J. Keany. Alex is also the son of John P. Kilroy of Orange Park, Florida. Megan is the daughter of Danny J. Keany of Alexandria, Virginia.

Megan, a graduate of High Point University, is a Licensed Master Aesthetician at Skin DC Dermatology Center, Arlington, Virginia.

Alex is a graduate of Nazareth College and George Mason University. He is the Director, Sales Growth Consultant for People Stretch Solutions, Washington, D.C.

Their wedding is planned for April 27, 2019 in Washington, D.C.