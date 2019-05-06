Don't miss
- Canal Museum in Spencerport looking for volunteersPosted 5 hours ago
- Water Trail Guidebook now availablePosted 5 hours ago
- Martha Street bridge re-opens to trafficPosted 1 week ago
- Bright Smiles, Bright Futures coming to BCSDPosted 1 week ago
- Setting the record straight on assessmentsPosted 2 weeks ago
- Spencerport Education Foundation establishedPosted 2 weeks ago
- SSA alerts public to telephone impersonation schemePosted 1 month ago
Laura Fleming – Nicholas Bartell, M.D.
By Admin on May 6, 2019
Jeff and Lisa Fleming of Spencerport are happy to announce the engagement of their daughter Laura to Nicholas Bartell, M.D. Nicholas is the son of Rick and Jackie Bartell of Greece.
Laura is an attorney at Dollinger Associates. Nicholas is a physician at the University of Rochester.
Their wedding is planned for September 2020.