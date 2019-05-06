Home   >   Weddings   >   Laura Fleming – Nicholas Bartell, M.D.

Laura Fleming – Nicholas Bartell, M.D.

By on May 6, 2019

Fleming-BartellJeff and Lisa Fleming of Spencerport are happy to announce the engagement of their daughter Laura to Nicholas Bartell, M.D. Nicholas is the son of Rick and Jackie Bartell of Greece.

Laura is an attorney at Dollinger Associates. Nicholas is a physician at the University of Rochester.

Their wedding is planned for September 2020.